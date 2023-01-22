Critical Analysis: Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) versus Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avangrid and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 4 1 0 2.00 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Avangrid presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 256.19%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Avangrid.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avangrid has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.0% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and Heliogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.36 $707.00 million $2.32 18.35 Heliogen $8.80 million 12.15 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 11.66% 4.56% 2.32% Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31%

Summary

Avangrid beats Heliogen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

