Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $86.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

