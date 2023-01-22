Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) vs. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Financial Analysis

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.39% 0.53% 0.26% Carrols Restaurant Group -4.28% -21.51% -2.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.65 -$2.11 million $0.05 335.07 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.65 billion 0.07 -$43.03 million ($1.44) -1.43

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Carrols Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrols Restaurant Group. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Carrols Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.90%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Carrols Restaurant Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

