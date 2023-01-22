Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,850.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.46) to GBX 2,340 ($28.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.27) to GBX 3,060 ($37.34) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

About Bunzl

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.83%.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.