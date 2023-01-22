Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 103.40

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 103.40 ($1.26).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RR opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,330.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98).

Insider Activity

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In related news, insider Warren East acquired 31,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £24,069.96 ($29,371.52). In other news, insider Warren East acquired 31,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,069.96 ($29,371.52). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 12,786 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £11,635.26 ($14,198.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,025.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

