SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th.

SCPL stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.38. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SciPlay by 841.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in SciPlay by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

