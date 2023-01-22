Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Financial Review

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Acushnet 7.80% 16.12% 8.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Acushnet 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Connexa Sports Technologies and Acushnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Acushnet has a consensus price target of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Acushnet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Acushnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.30 -$18.59 million N/A N/A Acushnet $2.15 billion 1.49 $178.87 million $2.37 19.26

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Summary

Acushnet beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand name; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, head covers, and other golf accessories, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men's and women's golf apparels under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparels under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

