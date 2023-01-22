Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $18.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.48.

FOJCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.63) to €15.20 ($16.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.