Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) PT at $20.19

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.51). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.