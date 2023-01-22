Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.
Autoliv Stock Performance
ALV stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $105.51.
Insider Activity at Autoliv
In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoliv (ALV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.