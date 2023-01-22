Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

ALV stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

