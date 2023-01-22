Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.13. Approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 173,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Specifically, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $65,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $513,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,529,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,371,191. 15.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Wedbush began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

