ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.69.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

