ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.69.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
