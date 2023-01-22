Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.26. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $172.01.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

