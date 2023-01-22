Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 11,550 shares of company stock worth $53,040 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

