CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW opened at $198.76 on Friday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

