Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

