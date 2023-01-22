StockNews.com Upgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to “Strong-Buy”

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $162.21 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $127.94 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

