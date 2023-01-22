Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Trading Up 20.0 %
NYSE:LOV opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.18.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Spark Networks
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.