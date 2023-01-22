Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Trading Up 20.0 %

NYSE:LOV opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,931,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

