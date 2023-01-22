StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

