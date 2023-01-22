StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

HMLP stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.