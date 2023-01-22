StockNews.com Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.64 and its 200 day moving average is $246.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

