AGNC Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 43,451 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 32,072 put options.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 388,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,334,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 750,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 237,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

