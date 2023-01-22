Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Decreases By 15.1%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 499,800 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang bought 2,307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guichao Hua bought 54,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.10 per share, with a total value of $4,617,866.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 122.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 74.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Agrify to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Agrify has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($10.05). Agrify had a negative net margin of 208.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Analysts predict that Agrify will post -25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

