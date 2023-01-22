AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 292,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 810,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGFS shares. Roth Capital downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 287,131 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter.

AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

