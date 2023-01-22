Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance

Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

