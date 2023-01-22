Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance
Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
