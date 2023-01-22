Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHPI opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -2.44. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

