Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
See Also
