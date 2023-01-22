Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Grows By 15.8%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707,242 shares in the last quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.89. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.82% and a negative net margin of 1,737.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

