Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 244.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.