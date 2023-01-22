Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Decreases By 14.3%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

Shares of AFRI stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter worth $298,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.