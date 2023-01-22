ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Up 15.7% in December

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

ADTRAN Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.34. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 42.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,847,000 after buying an additional 59,009 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.