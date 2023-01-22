ATB Capital Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$13.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.42 and a 52-week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

