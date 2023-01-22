Berenberg Bank Lowers SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to Sell

Berenberg Bank cut shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $516.00.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

