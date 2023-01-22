Scotiabank Cuts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$37.50

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUSMF opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

