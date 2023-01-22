Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) vs. Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Head to Head Survey

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aqua Power Systems and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.84, meaning that its stock price is 684% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88% Ocean Power Technologies -944.62% -32.25% -29.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Ocean Power Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $1.76 million 23.26 -$18.87 million ($0.38) -1.93

Aqua Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Ocean Power Technologies beats Aqua Power Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Ocean Power Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.