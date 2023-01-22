Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Linde plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linde in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $12.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $328.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

