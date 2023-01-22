Financial Survey: Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spero Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 236.88%. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.65%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

57.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -1,162.35% -186.94% -92.07% Puma Biotechnology 4.50% 84.14% 4.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $18.26 million 3.61 -$89.76 million ($3.11) -0.60 Puma Biotechnology $253.20 million 0.79 -$29.13 million $0.22 19.91

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Spero Therapeutics. Spero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puma Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Spero Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

