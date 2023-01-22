Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.75. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $67.49 and a twelve month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

