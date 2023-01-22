Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Boosted by Oppenheimer

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for MediWound in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Get MediWound alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDWD. Cowen boosted their price target on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

MediWound Stock Performance

MDWD opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.99. MediWound has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.