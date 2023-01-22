Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) & EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Financial Analysis

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of EverCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -32.83% -55.01% -14.68% EverCommerce -7.87% -3.79% -2.24%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.99 -$14.89 million ($0.85) -2.65 EverCommerce $490.14 million 3.69 -$81.97 million ($0.24) -38.96

This table compares Great Elm Group and EverCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Great Elm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverCommerce. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverCommerce has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Group and EverCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EverCommerce 1 2 7 0 2.60

EverCommerce has a consensus target price of $11.77, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. Given EverCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Summary

EverCommerce beats Great Elm Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers. The Investment Management segment consists of management fees and property management fees. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

