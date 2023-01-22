Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

