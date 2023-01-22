Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 638.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,746,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.