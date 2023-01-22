Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2023 earnings at $27.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.95 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%.

Humana Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

NYSE:HUM opened at $497.30 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $363.73 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

