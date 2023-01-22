Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Hess in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

Hess Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $154.80 on Friday. Hess has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

