Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Addus HomeCare Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Addus HomeCare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $109.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $1,370,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,482.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $3,524,933 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.