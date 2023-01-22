Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.72 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

