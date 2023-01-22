Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Centene Price Performance

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

CNC opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Centene has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.