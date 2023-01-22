Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.03 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

