Fulton Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

FULT has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FULT stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

