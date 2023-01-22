Signature Bank Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.15 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Trading Up 7.5 %

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $127.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.58. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $355.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Signature Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.