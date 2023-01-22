Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

UAL opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

